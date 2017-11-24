BASF shares up on report over talks to merge oil and gas unit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in BASF (BASFn.DE) rose 2.9 percent on Friday, boosted by a report that the German chemicals group was in talk to combine its oil and gas unit Wintershall [WINT.UL] with DEA [RWEDE.UL], the energy group owned by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman.

Flags of the German chemical company BASF are pictured in Monheim, Germany April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, said that talks between Wintershall and DEA were at an advanced stage, adding the combined entity could be valued at more than 10 billion euros ($11.9 billion).

BASF may end up holding more than two thirds of the merged business, Bloomberg said.

Neither BASF nor DEA or its parent company, LetterOne, were immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8433 euros)