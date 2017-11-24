FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BASF shares up on report over talks to merge oil and gas unit
Sections
Featured
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 24, 2017 / 12:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

BASF shares up on report over talks to merge oil and gas unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in BASF (BASFn.DE) rose 2.9 percent on Friday, boosted by a report that the German chemicals group was in talk to combine its oil and gas unit Wintershall [WINT.UL] with DEA [RWEDE.UL], the energy group owned by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman.

Flags of the German chemical company BASF are pictured in Monheim, Germany April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, said that talks between Wintershall and DEA were at an advanced stage, adding the combined entity could be valued at more than 10 billion euros ($11.9 billion).

BASF may end up holding more than two thirds of the merged business, Bloomberg said.

Neither BASF nor DEA or its parent company, LetterOne, were immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.8433 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig BurgerEditing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.