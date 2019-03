OSLO (Reuters) - DEA, Edison and Petoro have agreed to align their stakes in two adjacent production licenses in the Norwegian Sea, including the Dvalin gas development, DEA said on Monday.

Operator DEA will hold 55 percent, Petoro 35 percent and Edison 10 percent in production licenses PL211 and PL435.

DEA previously had a 100 percent stake in the PL211, where it plans to drill an exploration well in 2020.