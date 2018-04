NEW YORK (Reuters) - Square Inc, the payments company led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, will acquire website building startup Weebly, the company said on Thursday.

An advertisement for the Square Inc payment processor is seen outside a vendors site along the High Line in New York March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Square will pay about $365 million in a mix of cash and stock for Weebly. The San Francisco-based company is seeking to expand its business beyond its core payments offering.