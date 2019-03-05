Debenhams hit by latest profit warning despite 'constructive' talks

(Reuters) - Debenhams, once Britain’s biggest department store chain, issued another profit warning on Tuesday as it thrashes out a restructuring deal with landlords, local authorities and creditors which will lead to it closing at least 50 stores.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past the Debenhams department store on Oxford Street in London, Britain December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

Shares in Debenhams, which has struggled to keep pace with consumers moving online and to cheaper competitors, fell sharply after it said it was no longer on track to hit an annual profit target of 8.2 million pounds ($11 million) set in January.

“We are making good progress with our stakeholder discussions to put the business on a firm footing for the future. We still expect that this process will lead to around 50 stores closing in the medium term,” Sergio Bucher, Chief Executive of Debenhams, said in a statement.

Debenhams, which trades out of around 240 stores, has turned down an offer of a cash injection from Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct, which is its main shareholder with a nearly 30 percent.

Sports Direct bought department store chain House of Fraser out of administration for 90 million pounds ($117 million) last year and analysts have suggested that Ashley might want to put the two department store groups together.

Debenhams, which last month secured 40 million pounds in extra funding from some lenders, said talks with stakeholders had progressed to include options to restructure its balance sheet to address its future funding requirements.

The company’s net debt stood at 321.3 million pound as at Sept. 1, nearly 9 times its market valuation of 39.2 million pounds.

It also said its annualized 80 million pound cost saving program was on track.

However, it said the restructuring was likely to be disruptive to its business over the coming months and blamed a 5.3 percent fall in like-for-like sales in the first half on weaker retail spending and higher financing costs.

The result was also an improvement from the 5.7 percent drop in the first 18 weeks of the financial year, while Debenhams said its gross transaction value fell 5.4 percent, also an improvement over the earlier 5.6 percent decline.

(Graphic: Debenhams faces choppy waters link: tmsnrt.rs/2ENDqGs)

FUTURE UNCERTAIN

Debenhams’ shares, which have lost more than 90 percent since the start of 2018, were down 7.33 percent at 2.95 pence at 0931 GMT, with analysts looking beyond its results.

“The real story is when the group will launch a CVA (company voluntary arrangement), equity raise and restructuring plan,” Peel Hunt analysts, who rate the share a “sell”, wrote in note.

A CVA would allow the group to accelerate store closures and cut its rent bill.

Debenhams said it will provide a further update in its interim results announcement, but has so far not provided a date. Peel Hunt expects an announcement by the end of April.