Debenhams warns any Sports Direct offer won't address funding needs

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Debenhams store in Stockport, Britain January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Ailing British department store group Debenhams said on Tuesday it would give “due consideration” to any offer for the company from major shareholder Sports Direct but warned an offer would not address its immediate funding needs.

Sports Direct, which owns a near 30 percent stake in Debenhams, said late on Monday it was considering buying the whole of the company to prevent a restructuring that could wipe out all shareholders. It did not put a price on any offer.

“Given the timetable associated with any public offer, an offer for the company would not, in itself, address Debenhams’ immediate funding requirement,” Debenhams said.

As a result Debenhams will continue with its plan to seek 200 million pounds ($264 million) of additional funds from lenders that it detailed on Friday.

Debenhams said any proposal from Sports Direct must provide an indication of the offer price, the form of consideration and any other terms.

The group said it also needed a clear plan from Sports Direct of how Debenhams’ existing debt – which would fall due on any change of control - would be repaid and a proposal that addresses its immediate funding requirements.

Under UK takeover rules Sports Direct has until April 22 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

Sports Direct, which is controlled by founder and chief executive Mike Ashley, has been trying to wrestle control of Debenhams for months. It has offered various conditional loans and asset purchases and is also trying to oust all Debenhams directors, apart from its finance chief, from the board.

Shares in Debenhams closed Monday at 1.55 pence, valuing the equity at just 19 million pounds. Net debt at Jan. 5 was 286 million pounds.