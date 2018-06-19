UK's Debenhams considers sale of Danish chain

LONDON (Reuters) - British department store operator Debenhams (DEB.L) will consider the disposal of its six-store Danish chain Magasin du Nord as part of a strategic review of non-core assets, its finance chief told reporters on Tuesday.

Debenhams said it was launching the review as it warned on profit for the third time in six months.

“It’s the right time for us to look at a review of that business,” said Matt Smith, who declined to comment when asked if offers had already been received for the chain.

Magasin du Nord made core earnings of about 27 million pounds ($35.6 million) in Debenhams 2017 financial year.

Smith said Debenhams would also consider the sale of Magenta Print, a small printing business based in south west England.