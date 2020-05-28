Exclusive: UK retailer Debenhams cuts 'hundreds' of head office staff - sources

A person is seen walking in front of a closed Debenhams store, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British department store group Debenhams has cut “hundreds” of head office jobs as it slims down its administrative functions to support a smaller business in the future, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

One of the people said about 160 jobs had gone from Debenhams’ merchandising department and a similar number from buying. Other jobs have gone in design and human resources.

Last month Debenhams went into administration for the second time in a year, seeking to protect itself from legal action by creditors during the coronavirus crisis that could have pushed it into liquidation.