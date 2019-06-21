U.S. sells 10-year note at high yield of 2.065% in small-value contingency auction

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sold $25 million in 10-year notes at a high yield 2.065% in a small-value contingency auction.

Here’s a breakdown of the results:

Description: 9-Year 11-Month Note Term: 9-Year 11-Month Series: C-2029 Interest Rate: 2-3/8% High Yield: 2.065% Price: $102.757204 Allotted at High: 98.34% Accrued Interest*: $2.71060 Total Tendered: $85,850,000 Total Accepted: $25,000,400 Issue Date: 06/26/2019 Dated Date: 05/15/2019 Original Issue Date: 05/15/2019 Maturity Date: 05/15/2029 CUSIP: 9128286T2 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)