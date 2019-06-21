Bonds News
June 21, 2019 / 4:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. sells 10-year note at high yield of 2.065% in small-value contingency auction

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sold $25 million in 10-year notes at a high yield 2.065% in a small-value contingency auction.

Here’s a breakdown of the results:

Description: 9-Year 11-Month Note Term: 9-Year 11-Month Series: C-2029 Interest Rate: 2-3/8% High Yield: 2.065% Price: $102.757204 Allotted at High: 98.34% Accrued Interest*: $2.71060 Total Tendered: $85,850,000 Total Accepted: $25,000,400 Issue Date: 06/26/2019 Dated Date: 05/15/2019 Original Issue Date: 05/15/2019 Maturity Date: 05/15/2029 CUSIP: 9128286T2 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below