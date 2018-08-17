Deere reports 42 percent year-on-year jump in profits

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co.’s (DE.N) profit rose about 42 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, helped by replacement demand for large agricultural equipment.

Equipment for sale is seen at a John Deere dealer in Denver May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The Moline, Illinois-based company said on Friday net income attributable to the company rose to $910.3 million, or $2.78 per share, in the quarter ended July 29, from $641.8 million or $1.97 per share a year earlier.

Total equipment sales rose 36 percent from a year ago to $9.3 billion.