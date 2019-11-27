Deere reports lower quarterly earnings

FILE PHOTO: John Deere equipment is seen at a John Deere dealership in Taylor, Texas, U.S., February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Deere & Co. (DE.N) on Wednesday reported lower fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by trade tensions as well as poor weather in the U.S. farm belt that have slowed equipment purchases by farmers.

For the quarter ended on Nov. 3, it reported an adjusted profit of $2.14 per share, down from $2.30 per share last year. That compares with average analyst estimates of $2.13 per share, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it expects net income of $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion in the fiscal 2020.