Deere's first-quarter earnings hurt by higher costs, trade war

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Deere & Co’s first-quarter earnings on Friday missed Wall Street’s estimates, hurt by higher raw materials and logistics costs as well as by slowing trade between the United States and its partners, particularly China.

FILE PHOTO - A 1941 Model H John Deere tractor is photographed at a farm in Hutto, Texas, U.S., February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed/File Photo

The world’s largest tractor manufacturer retained its 2019 earnings guidance - full-year net income is expected to be $3.6 billion with a 7 percent annual growth in equipment sales.

Deere’s shares were down over 4 percent in pre-market trade. The stock has gained over 9 percent this year, after falling about 6 percent in 2018, on hopes for a resolution in the prolonged trade war with China, one of the biggest export markets for U.S. agricultural products.

The trade war is further squeezing American farmers whose incomes have been under pressure amid a global grain glut.

China bought about $12 billion worth of U.S. soy in 2017, but mostly shifted purchases to Brazil last year because of the trade fight.

While China has recently returned to buy U.S. soy, the purchases have been too small to make up for the lost sales. With supplies swelling in the domestic market, prices plunged to near decade lows last autumn.

Deere said the trade war has made farmers more cautious in making major purchases. As a result, the company expects industry sales of farm and turf equipment in North America - its biggest market - to be flat to up 5 percent this year.

Not only has U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war clouded the outlook for farm equipment demand, but it has also inflated the prices for steel and aluminum in the domestic market.

Deere’s production costs in the quarter through January shot up by 2 percentage points from the previous quarter. Higher manufacturing cost along with a rise in warranty-related expenses led to a 10 percent annual fall in operating profit in the first quarter at its agriculture and turf division.

Sales at its construction and forestry division were up 31 percent year on year in the latest quarter. The company, however, downgraded the 2019 sales growth forecast for the unit to 13 percent from 15 percent estimated earlier.

For the quarter ended Jan. 28, the company reported an adjusted profit of $1.54 per share, up 14 percent from a year earlier, but below analysts estimates of $1.76 per share, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.