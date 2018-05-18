Higher costs weigh on Deere's second quarter profits

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co (DE.N) reported on Friday higher sales in the second quarter as market conditions improved and boosted sales of its farm and construction equipment, but profits were dragged down by higher freight and material costs.

The Moline, Illinois-based company posted an adjusted profit of $3.14 per share for the quarter, lower than $3.31 per share mean analysts estimates.

Revenue for the quarter was $10.7 billion, up 29 percent from a year ago. Equipment sales rose 34.3 percent to $9.7 billion.

Deere’s shares were up 0.5 percent in pre-market trade.

Deere said it was facing higher raw-material and freight costs. Its cost of sales shot up by 35 percent in the quarter from a year ago.

The company said it was trying to offset the increased costs through structural cost reduction and pricing actions. Still, it expects input costs during the year to be higher than its previous estimate.

Deere is not alone. U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminums imports have inflated raw material costs for U.S. manufacturers.

Caterpillar last month warned that rising materials costs could squeeze profit margins in the coming quarter.

Deere lifted its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $3.1 billion from $2.85 billion estimated earlier. Net sales and revenues for the year are expected to jump about 26 percent from the previous year.

It forecast a 30 percent annual increase in equipment sales for fiscal 2018 and a 35 percent year-on-year jump in the third quarter.

The company said it has made significant progress in ramping up production and delivering products on time. Its sales in the first quarter were hemmed in by supply constraints and delays in shipping products to dealers.

Deere has been battling tepid demand in North America, its biggest market, for the past four years as U.S. farm income has more than halved since 2013.

It has been relying mainly on replacement demand for aging fleets to drive sales. Even that support could be under threat if a trade spat with China escalates.

In retaliation to President Donald Trump’s proposed crackdown on Chinese imports, Beijing has proposed to impose duties on U.S. farm imports such soybeans, wheat and corn.

Underscoring those concerns, the company’s shares have fallen more than 6 percent this year after gaining about 52 percent in 2017.