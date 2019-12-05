German bank Deka makes first move toward possible merger with Helaba

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German public sector bank Deka’s supervisory board has decided to explore closer cooperation with peer Helaba, it said on Thursday, in a first step toward a long-awaited consolidation of the country’s fragmented public banking sector.

The plans, which could lead to the creation of Germany’s biggest public sector bank by assets, come at a time when banks are facing pressure to consolidate because of low interest rates and competition from listed or cooperative banks and online start-ups.

Deka said in a statement that its supervisory board had instructed management to explore “deeper cooperation” with Helaba, and to begin structured talks in January.

For its part, Helaba’s supervisory board is expected to decide on Dec. 13 on whether to enter exploratory talks with Deka. The bank declined to comment.

Germany’s landesbanks, which are traditionally owned by savings banks and federal states, have talked about possible tie-ups for years, but little has happened as regional policymakers fear a loss of influence over the lenders.

Deka is owned by 12 regional savings banks and serves as an asset manager for all of Germany’s savings banks.

Helaba is majority-owned by the savings banks, while the states of Hesse and Thuringia own a combined 12% stake.

“We are open for talks,” Hesse Finance Minister Thomas Schaefer told Reuters on Thursday.

Germany’s savings banks umbrella organization, DSGV, has pushed for mergers and its president, Helmut Schleweis, last year floated the idea of creating a so-called super-landesbank, or a central bank for the savings banks.

This could help with providing large corporate loans, payment services, cross-border activities as well as in wealth management.