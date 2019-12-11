Deals
December 11, 2019 / 9:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel's Delek Group sells rest of auto unit for $78 million

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Delek Group DELKG.TA said it was selling its remaining 14.99% stake in its Delek Automotive unit to an unnamed third party for 269 million shekels ($78 million).

In a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Delek — which has been selling off holdings not related to its core fuel and energy business — said the deal would be completed by the end of the day.

Earlier this week, Delek sold a 7% stake in Delek Automotive — which imports and sells Mazda, Ford, Lincoln and BMW vehicles — to its controlling shareholder, Gil Agmon, for 135 million shekels. Agmon holds 45% of Delek Automotive.

As a result of the deals, Delek said it would post a gain of 117 million shekels in fourth-quarter results.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below