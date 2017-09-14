FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Delek to sell 4.9 percent of insurer Phoenix to Sirius
September 14, 2017 / 1:24 PM / a month ago

Israel's Delek to sell 4.9 percent of insurer Phoenix to Sirius

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday it signed a deal to sell a 4.9 percent stake in insurance unit Phoenix Holdings to Sirius International Insurance for 208 million shekels ($59 million).

Bermuda-based Sirius has an option to buy Delek’s remaining 47.4 percent stake for an additional 2.3 billion shekels. It has a 60-day exclusivity period for due diligence.

As part of the agreement, Sirius will submit a request for a control permit with Israel’s capital markets and insurance commissioner within 45 days.

In June, Delek said its planned sale of a controlling stake in Phoenix to China’s Fujian Yango Group had been called off by both sides after it failed to secure regulatory approval.

Previously, deals to sell its Phoenix stake to AmTrust Financial Services and China’s Fosun International also fell through.

Israel’s government has expressed concerns over the purchase of key financial assets such as insurers by Chinese investors, fretting over pension cash.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

