Del Frisco's adopts rights plan to prevent sale

(Reuters) - Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG.O) adopted a shareholder rights plan, or “poison pill”, with a 10 percent trigger on Wednesday after a report suggested activist investor Engaged Capital bought a nearly 10 percent stake in the company and was pushing for its sale.

If the rights are triggered, all shareholders other than any triggering person will be entitled to buy common shares at a 50 percent discount, or the company may exchange each right held by such holders for one share of common stock, Del Frisco’s said in a statement.

The rights plan will expire on Dec. 4, 2019, it said.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the activist hedge fund believes that Del Frisco’s, a steak house restaurant chain operator, is poorly managing its restaurants and rushed into buying two chains to avoid being acquired.

In June, Del Frisco’s acquired Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash.

Del Frisco’s, which owns Eagle Steak House and Frisco’s Grille chains, has missed Wall Street sales estimates for six out of the last eight quarters, according to Refinitiv data, and its same-store sales have fallen in the past two years.

Engaged Capital was not immediately available for a comment.