October 30, 2018 / 9:35 PM / in 22 minutes

Same-day delivery company Deliv raises $40 million in latest funding round

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Deliv Inc, an Uber-like startup that uses a fleet of contract drivers to pick up online orders from stores and malls for a fee, said it has raised $40 million in a new round of funding from investors, including Alphabet Inc’s Google.

The company is in 35 U.S. markets and handles last-mile delivery for malls and retailers like Walmart Inc, Macy’s Inc, Kohl’s Corp and Best Buy Co Inc.

Deliv’s existing strategic and financial investors, including United Parcel Service Inc , General Catalyst Partners and The Macerich Company also participated in the round, the company said on Tuesday.

Traditional retailers use Deliv’s crowd-sourced same-day delivery services as they increasingly use their stores as distribution centers to fulfill online orders for shoppers.

It allows them to compete with the likes of Amazon Inc, which offers same-day delivery services in as little as an hour under its Prime Now offering.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

