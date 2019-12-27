Deals
December 27, 2019 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday it would undertake an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo, weeks after expressing concerns over the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had moved the probe to Phase 2 as both Amazon and Deliveroo had not cleared the doubts it had raised earlier this month before its Dec. 18 deadline. [bit.ly/2EY4Ete]

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below