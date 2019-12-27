UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Friday it would undertake an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo, weeks after expressing concerns over the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had moved the probe to Phase 2 as both Amazon and Deliveroo had not cleared the doubts it had raised earlier this month before its Dec. 18 deadline. [bit.ly/2EY4Ete]