Germany's Delivery Hero invests in biodegradable packaging

FILE PHOTO: The Delivery Hero headquarters is pictured in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German food delivery company Delivery Hero on Thursday announced an investment in biodegradable packaging manufacturer Bio-Lutions as governments and companies around the world seek to reduce plastic waste.

Hamburg-based company Bio-Lutions International AG produces disposable tableware products that are compostable and biodegradable, according to its website.

“Improving the way to package delivered food sustainably with the help of Bio-Lutions will allow us to help reduce our carbon footprint,” Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Oestberg said in a statement.

Delivery Hero and Bio-Lutions did not disclose terms of the deal.

Legislators from U.S. cities have banned plastic straws, while single-use plastic items such as straws, forks and knives will be banned in the European Union by 2021.

