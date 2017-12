WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Delaware’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that a lower court erred in its controversial finding last year that the 2013 buyout of computer maker Dell Inc was vastly underpriced.

A Dell logo is seen in this illustration picture taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The judge on the Court of Chancery abused his discretion by not giving weight to the deal price of $24.9 billion, or $13.75 per share, as evidence of the fair value of the company, the Delaware Supreme Court said.