(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn reported an 8.3 percent stake in Dell tracking stock and urged investors to vote against the proposed buyback by Dell Technologies of shares tied to its interest in software company VMware Inc.

August 18, 2017: Carl Icahn, special adviser to President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

"The Dell Tracker currently sells for approximately $92 per share but is worth on a pure mathematical basis approximately $144 per share," Carl Icahn said here in an open letter to stockholders.