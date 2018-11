A logo of Dell Technologies is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies on Thursday raised its offer to buy back shares tied to its interest in VMWare (DVMT.N) to $120 per share from its previous offer of $109.

Activist investor Carl Icahn has opposed the company’s plan to buy back the tracking stock, saying the previous offer shortchanged shareholders.

