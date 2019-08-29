Business News
August 29, 2019 / 8:21 PM / in 20 minutes

Dell beats revenue estimates

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) marginally beat Wall Street estimates for revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher sales of its personal computers and cloud services.

The Texas-based firm reported total revenue of $23.37 billion for the second quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of $23.24 billion.

The company’s net income was $4.51 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 2, compared with a loss of $461 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

