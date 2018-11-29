Business News
Dell posts 15 percent rise in revenue on strong PC sales

A Dell gaming computer is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT.N) posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by businesses upgrading their systems ahead of Microsoft pulling the plug on Windows 7 support.

However, net loss attributable to Dell Technologies widened to $876 million in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, from $846 million a year earlier.

Loss per share remained unchanged at $1.84 per share.

Revenue rose to $22.48 billion from $19.56 billion.

Dell is buying back shares tied to its interest in software maker VMware (VMW.N), looking to return to the stock market without a traditional initial public offering.

