Dell posts 15 percent rise in revenue on strong PC sales

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT.N) posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by businesses upgrading their systems ahead of Microsoft pulling the plug on Windows 7 support.
However, net loss attributable to Dell Technologies widened to $876 million in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, from $846 million a year earlier.
Loss per share remained unchanged at $1.84 per share.
Revenue rose to $22.48 billion from $19.56 billion.
Dell is buying back shares tied to its interest in software maker VMware (VMW.N), looking to return to the stock market without a traditional initial public offering.
(This story was refiled to add dropped word in headline)
Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila