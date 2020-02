The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) said on Tuesday it would sell its cybersecurity unit RSA for $2.08 billion to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners.

The deal is expected to close in the next six to nine months, the companies said.