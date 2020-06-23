Dell considering spinning off VMware stake: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) is considering spinning off its roughly $50 billion stake in cloud computing software maker VMware Inc (VMW.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Dell is also exploring taking other steps that could include buying the rest of VMWare, the Journal reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.

Dell, which is the controlling stakeholder of VMware, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.