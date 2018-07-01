FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 1, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Dell near deal to swap out DVMT tracking shares: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dell Inc is close to a deal to combine shares that track its VMware Inc virtualization-software unit in an effort that would result in a public listing for the personal computer and data storage company, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A Dell gaming computer is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake/File Photo

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said Dell has been conducting a strategic review for months and plans to announce the deal as early as Monday.

Details on the acquisition of the DVMT tracking stock (DVMT.N), which could still fall through, could not be learned, the WSJ said.

Other options Dell considered included a combination with VMware or an initial public offering, it said.

DVMT has a market capitalization of $17 billion, while that of VMware is about $60 billion after their stock prices increased this year on the possibility of a deal, according to the paper.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.