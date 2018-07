(Reuters) - Dell Inc (DVMT.N) said on Monday it will buy out the holders of shares that track the performance of VMWare Inc (VMW.N) using a mix of cash and equity in Dell. Dell said it will propose to exchange each share of VMware tracking stock for 1.3665 shares of Dell Technologies Class C common stock, or at the holder’s election, $109 in cash, subject to the total amount of cash consideration not above $9 billion.

A logo of Dell Technologies is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman