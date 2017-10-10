FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deloitte cyber attack affected up to 350 clients: Guardian
#Technology News
October 10, 2017 / 4:05 PM / 10 days ago

Deloitte cyber attack affected up to 350 clients: Guardian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A hack at global accounting firm Deloitte [DLTE.UL] disclosed in September compromised a server with emails of some 350 clients, including U.S. government agencies and large corporations, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

FILE PHOTO: The Deloitte Company logo is seen on a commercial tower at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo

Deloitte disputed the story, saying ”very few“ clients were affected” in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“We take any attack on our systems very seriously,” the statement said. “We are confident that we know what information was targeted and what the hacker actually did.”

Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Susan Thomas and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
