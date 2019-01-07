Delphi Tech names Richard Dauch as CEO

(Reuters) - Delphi Technologies Plc on Monday named Richard Dauch as its chief executive officer, effective immediately.

The 57-year-old replaces Liam Butterworth, who stepped down from the role in October last year, months after the auto parts maker was spun off from Delphi Automotive, now known as Aptiv Plc. Since then, Hari Nair has been serving as the interim CEO.

Dauch joins Delphi from Accuride Corporation, a supplier of wheel-end systems to commercial vehicle industry, where he was the president and CEO since 2011.

Dauch has previously worked with auto parts maker American Axle and Manufacturing Inc as well as the privately-held Acument Global Technologies.

Delphi trimmed its 2018 full-year revenue forecast in October last year, citing challenging industry conditions.