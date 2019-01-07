Delphi Tech names Richard Dauch as CEO

(Reuters) - Delphi Technologies Plc on Monday named Richard Dauch as its chief executive officer, effective immediately.

The 57-year-old replaces Liam Butterworth, who stepped down from the role in October last year. Since then, Hari Nair has been serving as the interim CEO.

Dauch joins Delphi from Accuride Corporation, a supplier of wheel-end systems to commercial vehicle industry, where he was the president and CEO since 2011.

(This story corrects paragraph 3 to say Dauch’s previous job was at Accuride Corporation, not at Acument Global Technologies)