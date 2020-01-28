Deals
January 28, 2020 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

BorgWarner in advanced talks to buy Delphi Technologies: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N) is in advanced talks to buy UK-based Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH.N), as it looks to expand in a growing market for hybrid and electric vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

A deal could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.

The two companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

BorgWarner, which has a market capitalization of about $7.9 billion, makes automotive parts including automatic transmissions, turbochargers, emissions systems as well as thermostats.

Delphi, which is valued at about $843.5 million, makes parts including electronic control modules that provides centralized management of various powertrain components.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
