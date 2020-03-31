Delphi shares sink after BorgWarner threatens to scrap deal

(Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc (BWA.N) threatened to abandon its $1.5 billion deal to buy Delphi Technologies Plc (DLPH.N) on Tuesday after it drew down credit without asking for approval, sending shares in the UK-based automotive supplier tumbling about 25%.

Delphi tapped its full $500 million revolving credit facility to help it weather the hit from the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a separate statement.

BorgWarner said the move breached their deal terms announced earlier this year and gave Delphi 30 days to resolve the issue.

Delphi said it intended to negotiate with BorgWarner to resolve the matter.

“Both companies continue to believe in the long-term strategic value of the transaction and are still working together towards closing the transaction in the second half of 2020,” Delphi said.

“There can be no assurance, however, that BorgWarner and the Company will reach a mutually acceptable resolution or that the transaction will close.”

Shares of BorgWarner were up 2.5% at $14.24 in morning trade.