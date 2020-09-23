Delta in talks to delay 40 Airbus jet deliveries - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Delta airlines logo is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N is in talks with Airbus SE AIR.PA to delay at least 40 aircraft deliveries scheduled for this year, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Delta also plans to raise $750 million from a sale-leaseback deal for nine of the remaining Airbus jetliners scheduled to be handed over, according to the report.

Delta declined to comment on “industry rumor or speculation”.