NEW YORK (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Thursday to it will place a firm order for 100 Airbus (AIR.PA) A321neo jets and an optional order for 100 jets.

FILE PHOTO: A Delta Airlines aeroplane is seen inside of a hangar in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

The No. 2 U.S. airline Delta expects deliveries to begin in the first quarter of 2020 with new aircraft arriving through 2023, the company said in statement.