Delta to retire Boeing 777 aircraft fleet

FILE PHOTO: A Delta plane passes a Delta bus on the tarmac at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California U.S. January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Thursday it would retire Boeing Co’s (BA.N) wide-body 777 aircraft from its fleet and remove them from service by the end of 2020.

The move to retire the 18 jets along with the MD-90 planes, would result in second-quarter non-cash impairment charges of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion, before tax, the airline said. (bit.ly/2T3VIKa)

(This story corrects to say Delta is retiring its entire 777 fleet, not some aircraft, in paragraph two)