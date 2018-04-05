FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 3:12 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Wednesday some of its customer payment information may have been exposed in a cyber security breach at software service provider [24]7.ai.

A Delta Air Lines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

[24]7.ai, which provides online chat services for Delta and other companies, found that a cyber security incident affected online customer payment information of its clients, the company said earlier in the day.

The incident began on Sept. 26, 2017 and was found and resolved on Oct. 12 last year, [24]7.ai said.

    Personal information related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information was not impacted, Delta said.

    The No.2 U.S. carrier said while a small subset of its customers would have had their information exposed, it cannot be said with certainty if their information was accessed and compromised.

    Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
