U.S.
September 6, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

U.S. safety board investigates Delta engine failure

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Thursday it is investigating Delta Air Lines engine failure that occurred on Wednesday.

The crew of the Boeing 757-200 with 127 persons onboard, shut down the engine and safely returned to Atlanta without any injuries to the passengers, the U.S. safety board said in a tweet here on Thursday.

The Delta flight 1418 was bound for Orlando.

Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

