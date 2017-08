Delta planes line up at their gates while on the tarmac of Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah September 28, 2013.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and Mexican peer Grupo Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) said on Tuesday they have signed a joint cooperation agreement to beef up their cargo operations in the market between the United States and Mexico.

"The cargo joint cooperation agreement will allow customers to work with either carrier to transport cargo across a broad network of flights and joint trucking options," Delta said in a statement.