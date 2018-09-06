Delta Air Lines begins offering a stake in its refining subsidiary

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines has hired two investment banks to offer a stake in its Monroe Energy refining subsidiary, signaling it wants a partner to shoulder the risk of running an energy business.

The Atlanta-based airline acquired the 185,000-barrels-per-day refinery in 2012 for $150 million in a bet that it could lower its cost of jet fuel, among the highest expenses for any airline.

Ed Hirs, a professor of energy economics at the University of Houston, said the attempt to recruit a joint venture partner is no sure thing.

“It was a boneheaded decision then, and they are still paying for it. It is going to be tough to sell a refinery that has faced closure several times due to bad economics,” he said.

Delta defended its effort to bring in a partner.

It is planning to invest $120 million in Monroe Energy’s Trainer, Pennsylvania, plant next quarter on maintenance and improvements. That overhaul will curb production for two months.

“After several years of ownership it is natural for Delta to seek other opportunities that might exist to optimize the benefits to Delta and maximize the value of other aspects of the refinery for a potential joint venture partner,” Paul Jacobson, Delta’s finance chief, said in a statement.

The company has hired investment banks Barclays and Jefferies to manage the sale process. The banks have already begun talking with potential suitors, according to sources familiar with the matter.