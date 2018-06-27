Delta Air CEO says expects $2 billion in added costs on higher jet fuel expenses

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian on Wednesday said the carrier is expecting $2 billion in additional costs this year as jet fuel expenses have swelled.

FILE PHOTO: Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines at the 2016 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Dublin, Ireland, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo