(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday it expects first-quarter profit between $0.85 per share and $0.95 per share, above analysts’ estimates of $0.80 per share.

The No. 2 U.S. airline said it now expects operating revenue for the first-quarter to rise about 7 percent, compared with the 4 percent to 6 percent it forecast earlier.

Shares of the company were up 4 percent to $54.2 in early trading.