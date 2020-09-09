Delta CFO warns that COVID-19 vaccinations could take up to a year

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) has seen a moderate improvement in demand but continues to burn through around $27 million of cash each day, its chief financial officer said, and warned that any COVID-19 vaccination process could take between six and 12 months.

“Vaccines don’t end pandemics, vaccinations do,” CFO Paul Jacobson said at the Cowen 2020 Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, adding that the airline’s post-crisis focus would be on reducing debt.