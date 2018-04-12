FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
April 12, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines reports higher revenue, but weighed down by fuel, storms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) reported a 9.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher average fares and passenger traffic.

Baggage tags are seen near a counter of Delta Air Lines in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

However, the Atlanta-based carrier’s net income fell to $547 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $561 million a year earlier. Higher costs, including a spike in fuel prices and a $44 million negative impact from severe winter storms, weighed on its bottom line.

Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, reported earnings per share had remained flat at 77 cents.

    Total operating revenue for the first quarter rose to $9.97 billion from $9.10 billion and the carrier forecast total unit revenue - a key metric which compares sales with flight capacity - would increase 3 percent to 5 percent in the second quarter.

    Delta said its operating expenses for the quarter swelled by $817 million from the last quarter, driven primarily by increases in fuel and labor costs, and a higher depreciation expense.

    Reporting by Alana Wise in New York and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.