NEW YORK (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) said on Thursday it expected fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched measure, to be at the top end of its previous forecast.

FILE PHOTO: A Delta Airlines jet takes off from Washington National Airport in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

The No. 2 U.S. airline said it expected passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to be up 4 percent for the current quarter, compared with its previous forecast of a rise of 2 percent to 4 percent.