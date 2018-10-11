FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 11, 2018 / 11:13 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Delta profit beats on strong demand, higher ticket prices

Tracy Rucinski

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) reported a third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates on Thursday as a strengthening U.S. economy spurred demand for air travel, helping the airline raise ticket prices.

FILE PHOTO: A Delta Airlines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The No.2 U.S. airline also forecast total unit revenue, a closely watched performance metric, to increase between 3 and 5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Delta and peers such as American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) and Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) have fallen this year as airlines struggle with a spike in fuel costs, with oil prices hovering near 4-year highs.

The carrier’s net income rose to $1.31 billion, or $1.91 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.16 billion, or $1.61 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Delta earned $1.80 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.74, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating revenue rose to $11.95 billion from $11.06 billion.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.