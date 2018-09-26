Delta lifts U.S. groundstop after restoring computer systems

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said it has restored all its systems after a technology issue grounded some flights that had not yet taken off, briefly disrupting travel for its passengers across the country.

FILE PHOTO: A Delta Airlines aeroplane is seen inside of a hangar during a launch event of the new alliance between AeroMexico and Delta Airlines and their announcement as sponsors of the Mexican soccer team, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“All groundstops have been lifted,” Delta said in a statement.

Earlier the company issued a groundstop as its IT teams worked to address a technology issue impacting some of its systems. The Atlanta-based airline said there had been no disruption or safety issue with any of its flights in the air.

FILE PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Delta did not specify what caused the problem.

It was not clear how long the stoppage had lasted, but passengers stuck on the ground had already taken to social media to express their frustration.

“If you want to know what hell is like, it’s sitting on a plane during a world-wide airline system crash,” one customer wrote on Twitter.

Delta said it was working to accommodate customers whose travel plans had been affected.