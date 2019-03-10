Delta Air Lines stock could fly higher: Barron's

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 plane arrives in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc stock could jump into the mid $60s per share from around $50 now if it can hit its earnings target of $6 to $7 a share this year, up from $5.65 in 2018, according to an analyst in a Barron’s article on Sunday.

Atlanta-based Delta is “the leader in fare segmentation, international alliances, and technology, as well as maintenance and repair,” said Ross Margolies, who heads Stelliam Investment Management, in the article.

The article noted rumors that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc could be interested in buying an airline, noting Berkshire already owns about 10 percent of each of the four major U.S. carriers: Delta, Southwest Airlines Co, United Continental Holdings inc, and American Airlines Group Inc.

The article said “Buffett appears to be most enamored” with Delta. In a filing Friday, Berkshire disclosed that it recently lifted its stake in Delta by 5.4 million shares and now holds 70.9 million shares, a 10.4 percent stake.

Officials at Delta were not immediately available for comment.