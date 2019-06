FILE PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines flight is pushed put of its gate at the airport in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it plans to buy 4.3% stake in Korean Air’s parent company Hanjin Kal Corp.

Delta intends to raise its stake to 10% in the company over time, after receiving regulatory approval.