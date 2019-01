A view of a train accident site on the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark, January 2, 2019. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish police said on Thursday the death toll from a train accident on Wednesday has risen to eight from six people.

Five women and three men were killed in the accident on a bridge linking Denmark’s two main islands. The bodies have yet to be identified, a spokesman told journalists.